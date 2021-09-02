Rematch of Sylvester’s and Olafs a standout tie

St Maur's are keeping their fingers crossed that Eoghan Conroy returns from injury in time to play some part in the club championship.

IT’S all change in the higher grades of the Dublin club hurling championships as Dublin County Board prepares for a big revamp of the Senior, Senior B and Inter grades from 2022.

Next year will see four groups covering Senior 1, Senior 2, Senior 3 and Intermediate, with 10 teams in each based on their record over the past four years and this year.

St Maur’s manager Dermot Crowe has admitted that the timing of the change, which was announced at the start of the season, took him a bit off guard.

“I’ve mixed feelings about it,” said Crowe. “I can see what they’re trying to do, just the timing of it around Covid isn’t great. I don’t think they should be basing ratings on a Covid-affected competition.”

It’s three seasons since St Maur’s moved up to the Intermediate ranks along with Naomh Mearnog, who are managed by fellow Clare man Enda Hoey.

Pre Covid, Mearnog would have been up in Senior B following last year’s Intermediate success over Fingallians in Parnell Park.

As things stand, Mearnog find themselves having to prove themselves once more and Hoey said his squad are still finding their feet.

“We’ve had a mixed league so far and while we had two more games than we did at this stage last year coming into the championship, the benefit has been small enough.

“Look, with lads returning to college and so on, I expect things to settle down eventually, but we know we will be up against it on Saturday.”

Mearnog enjoy home advantage against St Marks in their group two opener, while Fingallians take on St Brigids.

Fingallians, apart from defeat to St Vincent’s in the league, have begun impressively under former Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dwyer.

St Vincent’s provide the opposition for a St Maur’s outfit who are still to hit the ground running in a season dogged by injuries.

Nonetheless the return of Eoghan Conroy to light training should bolster their prospects in a Group 3 which also includes St Judes and Kilmacud Crokes.

Arguably the most interesting of the opening-round games to be held across the capital this coming Saturday will see St Sylvester’s take on Naomh Olaf in their group opener at Pairc Ui Bhriain(throw-in 6pm).

Olafs were on course for a place in the knockout stages when the two met last year, only to be undone by some dynamic finishing from Alan Kenny.

This season’s league has seen Sylvester’s invest in their youth, with Ciaran McLoughney - one of four brothers on the team - introduced up front where he has linked up well with Sean Graham.

But up against Dublin Under-20s free-taker Ciaran Foley, Saturday’s game may prove to be a difficult proposition for the Malahide men.