Relief for Sylvester’s as they reach knockouts

INTERMEDIATE HC GROUP 1 ERIN’S ISLE 2-17 ST SYLVESTER’S 1-19 THIS was a game that St Sylvester’s shouldn’t have lost but did. But as we have seen when the group stages come down to their final group game, these affairs can sometimes take on a life of their own. Nine points up at one stage, Sylvester’s were eventually reeled in and a late Graham King Williams sank them in injury time. By the end of an eventful contest Sylvester’s had done just about enough to secure qualification as a best third-place finisher, but overall it was a game that they won’t look back on with any great satisfaction. And in fairness they couldn’t have asked for a better start. By the end of the first quarter they were eight points up and looking odds-on for victory and a handsome winning score. Conor Hoyne and Kieran Falvey had impressed in their respective corner back slots, while the Sylvester’s inside line had benefited off good diagonal ball played in to them. Liam Foley was excellent at half forward, while Killian O’Flynn, having just come back from injury gave extra protection to a defence that was winning a lot of the individual battles. Pat Hoyne’s team had opened the scoring through Ciaran McLoughney before Erin’s Isle, with their only major scoring impact in the opening quarter, found the back of the net when Conor Donohue collected a long delivery before firing past the keeper David Kennedy. But Sylvester’s, having narrowed the gap to the minimum thanks to a point from Eoghan Buckley, then registered a close-in goal through Dan Murphy after Sean Graham had sent in a ball from the left. And with Erin’s Isle stretched at the back, Sylvester’s sent over a succession of quick points, with Foley and Sean Graham picking off some good scores along with two points on the bounce off placed ball from Dan Murphy. Sylvester’s held a 1-9 to 0-1 lead at the first water break and while Murphy added a point soon after the restart they were then dealt a blow when influential centre back Eamon McLoughney was withdrawn due to a hamstring injury. It was at this stage that Erin’s Isle started to get back into the game, with Connor Berrigan dragging his marker out wide. And with King Williams proving reliable off the frees, Erin’s Isle had got the gap back to six before a long-range score from Foley followed by an excellent score by Graham off his right shoulder put Sylvester’s back on the front foot again. But then then came the big talking point of the game. Liam Foley had navigated a clear path to goal, but as he was about to pounce the referee blew up for half-time. Nonetheless, leading 1-13 to 1-6, Sylvester’s had a handy enough lead heading into the second half which they added to with an early point from Ciaran McLoughney. But as the third quarter wore on Sylvester’s struggled to get the same quality ball into the inside line on a day when they probably could have profited from having a target man. And with the Erin’s Isle forwards starting to win some critical turnovers, the visitors were getting closer and closer to their opponents, with King Williams keeping the scoreboard ticking along with a number of successful frees. Nonetheless, two wides from Erin’s Isle meant that Sylvester’s still had a six-point lead heading into the last quarter. And with both Conor Buckley and Foley pointing soon after the resumption, you would have fancied Sylvester’s to drive their advantage home. But instead it was the visitors who grasped the nettle, with a fine point from Jamie Perry from around half-way proving to be the catalyst for their remarkable comeback. With Dan Murphy the only player to make a dent on the scoresheet, Erin’s Isle had moved to within four points of their opponents when Ed King’s diagonal pass found Dale Murray and he duly beat the keeper with a low finish. Moments later, Ian Murray levelled proceedings with a long-range score before King Williams won it at the death with a long-range free. St SYLVESTER’S: David Kennedy, Conor Hoyne, Sean O’Donnell, Kieran Falvey, Kevin McLoughney, Eamon McLoughney, Alan Morris, Killian O’Flynn, Luke Hughes Conor Buckley 0-2, Dan Murphy 1-6(0-3f, 0-1 65), Liam Foley 0-5, Sean Graham 0-2. Eoghan Buckley 0-1. Ciaran McLoughney 0-2. Subs: Mikey Meaney for E McLoughney, Russell Cleere for Sean Graham, Sean Foley for Kevin McLoughney.