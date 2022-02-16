Redevelopment of derelict Rolestown sites turned down by council planners

How The Mill site would have looked under the redevelopment plans.

A long-anticipated redevelopment of a derelict site that stretches from the old Rolestown National School building down to a former cornmill known locally as ‘The Mill’ has been sensationally denied planning permission, despite a lot of community support for the project.

It was the residential element of the project that resulted in Fingal County Council planners denying permission for the development.

Planners claimed that when taken in conjunction with other separate planning applications granted in the area, this smaller development added would constitute “too rapid” an expansion of development in Rolestown.

SDRR Site One Ltd was seeking planning persmission for the 3.56 hectare site to build 21 two-storey homes as well as a creche, a co-working space and a farmer’s market.

The developers were also seeking to renovate the mill building to provide a cultural museum and to renovate the Miller’s House to provide tea rooms, while a restaurant/café facility is planned for the former stables on the site.

A garden centre with a covered glasshouse was also proposed for the site.

The proposal also includes new public open spaces, including a riverside public park, provision of 92 car parking spaces and 40 cycle parking spaces.

The proposed development is located within an Architectural Conservation Area and includes works to a protected structure known as the Killossery Mill Complex & Houe..

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

The cornmill forms part of a large site wich extends to the west and includes the former, mid-20th century school building. Much of the original school buidling will be retained and used for co-working spaces.

The cornmill complex consists of a free-standing Miller’s House, the cornmill itself, a stable and the remains of a former dairy. The complex adjoins a late medieval church and associated churchyard to the south and both the mill and the church are protected.

PA Architects have designed the proposed development and the planning application has been accompanied by a detailed historical study of the site.

It is understood the cornmill complex dates back to the 17th century and the medieval church of St Lasra dates back to the late 12th and 13th centuries.

All the buildings that remain on site are in a serious state of disrepair and will take a lot of restoration work.

The plan tied together two sites at the school and the mill that locals will have a lot of memories wrapped up in. However both sites have fallen into dereliction and become a local eyesore. The plans sought to bring those sites back to life but planners have said no and the developers will now have to consider either amending the proposal or appealing the decision to An Bord Pleanála.