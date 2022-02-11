Real-life Rapunzel from Swords donates her long hair to charity

A big-hearted real-life Rapunzel from Swords has made the ultimate sacrifice by donating some of her beautiful hair to charity.

On January 20, 10-year-old Sadbh Murphy, a student at Scoil an Duinnínigh, Swords, donated 14 inches of her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation, which makes wigs for children and adults who have lost their hair.

Sadbh initially got the idea to donate her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation after chatting with her child minder around the time of her 9th birthday in June 2020.

Sadbh simply said that she wanted to help people who were “sad” and who were being bullied because they had no hair.

She added she had witnessed someone on TV being bullied for this reason.

And Sadbh has a very important message for boys and girls in Fingal, which she says she has learned from her experience: “We are always pretty on the inside, and we can also be pretty just the way we are”.

Sadbh’s parents, Ian & Aoife, describe their daughter as having “the kindest heart” of anyone they know, and her three sisters, Fiadh, Caoilinn & Róise are very proud of her.

We could all learn a lot from this inspirational young girl.