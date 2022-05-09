Railway signal their intent with big win over Mals

Railway Union beat

Malahide by 122 runs

Malahide were no match for a rampant Railway Union side who strolled to a facile victory thanks in the main to an excellent 97 from opener Kenny Carroll.

Malahide were looking to bounce back following a defeat to local rivals The Hills in their previous game and they were put into bat by the home side after losing the toss.

The visitors could not have wished for a better start with the ball as they claimed two wickets during the very first over.

David O’Halloran claimed the wicket of Ashil Prakash with the second ball of the afternoon, before the same man struck again just three balls later, this time taking the wicket of Hashir Sultan – with both men going for ducks.

It was all downhill from thereonin, though, for Malahide as Railway got back on track thanks to a solid partnership from Phillip Le Roux and Kenny Carroll.

They enjoyed an 80-run partnership before Le Roux was dismissed by Diarmuid Burke in the 20th over. It would take almost another 20 overs before Malahide struck again, with Merrion having moved on to 212 before Callum Riches finally took the wicket of Carroll who fell just short of his century, going for 97.

Riches struck again two balls later to take the wicket of Liam McCarthy, who had contributed an excellent 60. Riches was in the zone now and he claimed a third wicket in the following over as Fakhar Zaman went for just 2.

Merrion were starting to wobble now, but they closed out their nnings well with a solid 37-run partnership between Hamza Maan and Ciarán Divney, helping Railway post a very impressive 264 for Malahide to chase.

Malahide needed a fast start, but their efforts were hit with the loss of two wickets in the opening five overs as both Ryan Hackney and Riches went cheaply, with Alan Joseph Mathew claiming both wickets for the hosts.

Agnibesh Paul and Fintan McAllister tried to get something going for Malahide with a stubborn 59 partnership, but when Paul’s wicket was lost in the 16th over you sensed Malahide’s already slim hopes of victory had evaporated.

And so it proved, with the wickets of Aaron and Adam Doyle as well as James Newland all going cheaply as Malahide’s middle order collapsed.

McAllister was eventually run out by Le Roux when on 36, and after that it all fell apart rather quickly as Railway easily cleared out the Malahide tail to confirm a facile victory.