Racing community mourns George McCann

THE racing world was in mourning last Friday when the death of George McCann was announced after a long battle with cancer. I first got to know George when I was involved with the MCUI over 40 years ago, and George was very much involved with Moto X then. A member of the Killinchy club, George turned to commentating at both road races and short circuit events, and was behind the mike at most events in the country during the past 30 years. George also commentated at the North West and the Ulster Grand Prix, as well as the TT, and I worked with him at Skerries for a number of years. George is survived by his wife Liz, and racing son Stewart. Keep ‘er lit.