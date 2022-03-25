R132 at Swords will not be reduced to one lane in the immediate future, council confirms

The R132 in Swords will not be reduced from two lanes to one for the immediate future, Fingal County Council has confirmed.

The council was responding to a motion tabled by Cllr Darragh Butler (FF) at a recent Local Area Committee meeting.

Cllr Butler’s motion asked the local authority what traffic studies have been carried out with regard to proposals to reduce the R132 along Swords from two lanes to one for motorists.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said he was concerned for the traffic implications this would have for Swords, particularly the parts of Swords west of the R132 that could be “significantly clogged up” as a result in attempting to get out of Swords and “the considerable amount of traffic that comes from outside of Swords to visit the Pavilions.”

Speaking at the Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Butler said it appeared from the council’s report that a traffic survey had not been undertaken by the council, and that if this were the case then he would be concerned that the council simply “don’t care” about the consequences of reducing the R132 to one lane of traffic.

Reducing the R132 to one lane of traffic would have a “drastic” impact on Swords, Cllr Butler said, and although he agreed something needed to be done at Pinnock Hill and Malahide roundabouts, he believed the Estuary and Seatown roundabouts worked “exactly” as they should.

Cllr Butler urged the council to reconsider its proposal, noting it had originally been scheduled to coincide with the Metro project, which was now being delayed until “2034 or 2035.”

He said he would like a traffic study carried out on the R132, and for any work not to take place until closer to when Metro is being delivered.

"Whatever you call the R132, it’s not an urban road”, Cllr Butler added, “I know you want to call it an urban road, but it’s a ring road to get traffic out of Swords.”

Responding to Cllr Butler, a council official stated a traffic and transportation study had been completed as part of a planning application.

However, detailed design had not commenced and the phasing of the project “has not been teased out.”

Further discussions with Metro were to be undertaken, and further feasibility studies on other projects were to be looked at.

"At this point”, the official stated, there has been “no decision” on how the project will move forward.

There may be an opportunity to introduce some of the scheme in an initial phase, the official added, but there is “no move to detailed design at this point” or a construction plan until “wider implications are considered.”

Thanking the official for the report, Cllr Butler said he did not believe, as Cllr Ian Carey (GR) had suggested, that reducing the R132 to one lane would result in an “evaporation” of traffic on the carriageway.

He believed a motion was required as part of the Development Plan to have a western ring road prioritised.

The report was noted by the Local Area Committee.