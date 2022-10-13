Quartet of gigs to rock Malahide Castle walls next summer

The announcement that Depeche Mode will bring their legendary live show to Malahide Castle next June brings to four, the major gigs confirmed for the venue for the summer of 2023.

June 14 will see Depche Mode stage their biggest ever Irish concert at Malahide Castle.

The Memento Mori Tour will support the band’s forthcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori, due out in Spring 2023.

In a break from tradition, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore revealed that the Live Nation-presented tour will begin with a special, limited series of North American arena dates starting March 23rd, before the band heads to Europe for their summer stadium tour.

In speaking about Memento Mori, Martin Gore commented: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Dave Gahan added: “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

The Memento Mori Tour will be Depeche Mode’s 19th tour and their first in over five years.

Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force.

An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

Florence + the Machine return to Ireland next summer for two outdoor concerts at Cork’s Musgrave Park on 26 June and Dublin’s Malahide Castle on 27 June 2023.Florence + the Machine’s 5th studio album Dance Fever is out now.

Produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley, Dance Fever is the album that brings back the very best of Florence.

Arctic Monkeys will play the Malahide venue on June 20, 2023.

Following news of their forthcoming album ‘The Car’, out on the 21st of October, Arctic Monkeys announced the biggest UK and Irish tour of their career to date, with shows set for May and June 2023.

Following the success of his #1 album “Last Night In The Bittersweet’ Paolo NutiniPaulo Nutini will play Malahide Castle, = on Friday June 16, 2023.

It promises to be a loud summer!