Push to have open spaces on Fingal estates lit up at night as public safety measure

A local councillor has called on Fingal County Council to examine the feasibility of enhancing public realm street lighting.

This would be in areas of open space with “clearly identifiable pathways”, which currently are without public lighting.

Tabling his motion at a recent meeting of the full council, Cllr Dean Mulligan (I4C) said a report issued by the council detailed issues with regard to public parks, whereas his motion was “less specific” and “more open-ended.”

According to Cllr Mulligan, there is a lot of green space connecting local housing estates within the public realm that is currently without public lighting.

Areas within residential areas were separate to parks and should be looked at “in their own right” for potential public lighting, he said.

Cllr Mulligan said he had been asked by members of the community on numerous occasions to seek public lighting “as a measure of safety.”

Women and people “of all ages” had contacted him with safety concerns, he added, not so much about regional parks but about permeability between estates.

Cllr Grainne Maguire (NP), supporting the motion, said that within Fingal’s towns and villages there are routes to bus tops, train stations and shops that are unsafe for people to walk due to lack of public lighting.

She said that “in some cases”, it is not a case of increasing public lighting, but simply providing any lighting at all.

Referencing Chapel Gate in Balbriggan, where she said there are “no lights” at a green space, Cllr Maguire called for a review of all open spaces in the county to determine where public lighting is needed.

A report issued by Fingal County Council noted there is "no specific written policy” on public lighting in parks and open spaces.

Public lighting is in place on limited open space locations across the county “where the request is merited.”

“The professional technical team in the Department decide on whether lighting is required and the location and level of lighting necessary for people to travel safely about the county, at night and in some specific locations”, the report noted.

Public lighting in Parks and Open Spaces is examined on a “case-by-case basis” based on a professional/technical assessment and it is recommended that this approach continue.

A full review of open spaces in the county would not be feasible due to the number of open spaces in the county.

The report stated: “Given the shared responsibility of An Garda Síochána and the council for public safety in the public realm, the Fingal Joint Policing Committee is currently developing the Fingal Joint Policing Strategy for 2022 – 2024 and public safety of all citizens in the public realm will form part of that strategy.

"The Motion proposed by the Mayor of Fingal Councillor S. O’ Rodaigh and agreed by the council at the February council meeting of 14th February 2022, with regards to the study of Women and Children’s safety in the public realm is on the agenda for discussion with the JPC at its meeting in June 2022.”

Cllr Mulligan accepted the report.