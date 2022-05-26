Public loos a ‘basic requirement’ all year round at peninsula beaches, says councillor

A Fianna Fáil councillor has called on Fingal County Council to provide an update on the operation and installation of public toilets in Portrane and Balcarrick Beach, Donabate.

Thanking a council official for meeting three local councillors at the location, Cllr Henchy said it was “very positive to hear” that the provision of toilets along Fingal coastal areas was making good progress.

However, he said he would “strongly advocate” that opening times come in line with neighbouring towns and villages, and that the toilets are not opened on a seasonal basis, as is the case at present.

As a “basic requirement”, he said, the toilets should be open “all year around.”

What concerned him in particular was an incident in Portrane, he said, where an elderly gentleman just out of hospital was “caught short” having gone for a walk.

This gentleman had been recommended to go for regular walks as part of rehabilitation, and he had “assumed” the toilets in Portrane would be open to the public.

According to Cllr Henchy, the incident had a “devastating” impact on the man and on his rehabilitation, simply because the public toilets had been locked at the time.

Cllr Henchy said this is something that he had witnessed himself in Portrane, when “ordinary, decent people” were unable to access the public toilets and had to “relieve themselves.”

Local businesses had been in touch with councillors, he said, requesting that public toilets be made more available.

A report issued by the council stated that the three toilets serving the Portrane Donabate peninsula are seasonal toilets and would normally be open during the bathing season.

In 2022, the report noted, the toilets serving Portrane Village and Donabate Beach have been open to the public from March 30 while the toilet at Tower Bay has been open from the April 6.

According to the report, the toilets are open to the public in line with the opening hours of the regional parks – from 9am to 7pm (ie two hours before official park closing times of 9pm.)

The Council is at the final stage in the tender for the upgrade to all the toilets at coastal locations. It is hoped to have a design/build preferred tenderer selected by in May 2022, the report concluded.