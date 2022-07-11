Public consulted on New St. future

The pedestrianisation of the street was popular with some but also led to protests like this one.

An award-winning integrated design team has now been appointed to develop a public realm design for a pedestrianised New Street in Malahide, according to Fingal County Council.

Dermot Foley Landscape Architects and stakeholder engagement consultants Connect the Dots will soon begin consultation on a Public Realm Design for New Street, Malahide, on behalf of Fingal County Council and the National Transport Authority.

The first phase of public consultation began on Saturday, July 9 with an interactive design workshop at Malahide Library.

The public were invited to meet with the design team to help re-imagine a New Street which enhances the heart of Malahide for the benefit of residents, businesses, and visitors alike. Project architect Dermot Foley says meaningful engagement is a key aspect of the project.

Mr Foley said: “We’re looking to hear from everyone about how they use New Street and how they want it to look and feel. We are encouraging people of all ages to join us for the workshop and get involved in the future vision for New Street.”

Mayor of Fingal Cllr Howard Mahony says that the need for a new design is clear: “Our attitude to public space has evolved in response to the pandemic and there is a new priority placed on the creation of safe, attractive outdoor places that can be enjoyed year-round by everyone.

“New Street has the potential to provide a true centre for the community of Malahide where facilities are accessible and welcoming to all and it is hoped that the public come forward and share their insight with the team as the design process gets underway, as it is their unique experience of the village that will help the team deliver an excellent design.”

This first phase of public consultation will allow the design team to begin working with the community to reimagine New Street as a public space that realises its full potential, while complementing and showcasing the unique and important heritage and beauty of the street and surrounding area, to create an expertly-designed pedestrian area at the heart of the village that is welcoming to all.

The council believes it will continue to strengthen the sense of community on New Street and will give businesses a chance to thrive by attracting more visitors to the area, whilst encouraging local residents to stay in the village, to shop locally and to make use of the local services.

Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, AnnMarie Farrelly says the Council is looking forward to hearing from the public.

She said: “The people of Malahide have shown us how much they care about the future of New Street and the wider village.

“The new public realm designs that will emerge from this consultation will be created with their needs in mind and we want to understand what is required so that we can come up with the very best design possible.”

The Fingal County Council chief executive concluded by encouraging everyone with an interest in the project to take part in the consultation process which is set to run over the next few weeks and finally settle the future of New Street in Malahide.