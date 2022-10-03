Public consultation to be held on future of Ward Rivervalley Regional Park

Fingal County Council is set to host a Community Consultation Session on the afternoon of Saturday October 8 in order to inform the future development of the Ward Rivervalley Regional Park in Swords.

The council recently announced it is looking to create a vastly enhanced Ward Rivervalley Regional Park, which covers an 80 hectare (200 Acre) area between Swords town centre and Knocksedan Bridge.

Kevin Halpenny, Fingal's Senior Parks & Landscape Officer said: "Getting input from all our community as we look to make strategic improvements to Ward River Regional Park is key to us delivering a public facility that meets everybody's needs.

"I'd like to encourage everyone to get involved and help us improve the park which will play such a unique and important role in our county town."

The first phase of public consultation will begin on Saturday October 8, with an interactive design workshop to be held at Rivervalley Community Centre from 1pm to 4pm, where the public will be invited to meet with the design team.

A short community survey is available online until Sunday October 16, to help the council gather initial views on the park, and anyone interested in attending the workshops can also find information at: https://www.fingal.ie/WardRiverRegionalPark.