‘Proud’ Skerries principal welcomes Leaving Cert results

The Principal of Skerries Community College has told The Fingal Independent how “proud” he is of this year’s Leaving Certificate Students, and has thanked parents for their “continued support.”

Kevin McLoughlin was speaking following the publication of this year’s Leaving Certificate results, which saw some remarkable achievements for the school.

Two Skerries Community College students received the maximum 625 points, which was achieved by less than 1% of the country.

Six students (4.2%) achieved 600 points or higher; thirty-seven students (26%) achieved 500 points or higher; and over half of the class of 2022 (53%) achieved 400 points or higher.

Speaking as students celebrated their incredible results, Mr McLoughlin said: “The Leaving Certificate results day has always been the highlight of the year for our senior cycle alumni.

"Skerries Community College has a great tradition and culture of achieving exceptionally high results each year and with this year’s cohort surpassing these existing high standards.

“The class of 2022 worked extremely hard throughout the past two years and thankfully our students got their just reward after what was a period of change and uncertainty.

“The Leaving Certificate results present a day of anxiousness, anticipation but mostly excitement and relief for our students alongside our hard-working teachers and staff.”

Mr McLoughlin said he would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the “hard work and endurance” of staff over the past two years.

He said: “It was great to see the high standards we expect were surpassed even throughout the period of disruption.

“The results this year across all subjects were well above national averages; the percentage of H1 and H2 grades achieved are at the highest ever level.

“On behalf of Skerries Community College I wish to convey how proud we are of our students and wish to thank their parents for their continued support.”

Mr McLoughlin also took the opportunity to remind students that should they not receive their first college course choice, there are many alternative routes to chosen careers, and Skerries Community College is “more than willing” to advise on this.

The Skerries principal said on a personal note to students: “It was a pleasure getting to know you over the past few years and I am looking forward to hearing about the many success stories to come.”