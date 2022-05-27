Proposal to reinstate Lord Chancellor’s Carriage at Newbridge House in Donabate sparks 1798 Rebellion row

A Sinn Féin councillor has objected to the reinstatement of the Lord Chancellor’s Carriage at Newbridge House and Park, as it was used by Mr John Fitzgibbon, who was “involved in putting down the 1798 rebellion.”

Cllr Ann Graves was responding to a motion tabled by Cllr Adrian Henchy (FF) at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, which called on the Chief Executive to “engage with all relevant stakeholders” with a view to putting on display “once again”, the Lord Chancellor’s Carriage at Newbridge House.

According to Cllr Henchy’s motion, the carriage has been in storage “for many years” and requires a “renewed sense of focus to re-establishing this national treasure as a centrepiece of the visitor experience to Newbridge House, Donabate.”

Speaking at the committee meeting, Cllr Henchy said the Lord Chancellor’s Carriage used to be on display at Newbridge House “a number of years ago”, and was “probably one of the most iconic features of visiting Newbridge.”

When the courtyard was upgraded, he said, the carriage was removed and was placed in storage, where it has remained since.

What Cllr Henchy was trying to do, he said, was to “get a bit of impetus” into getting the carriage back on display, as it was a “critical” piece not only of Fingal’s but Dublin City’s heritage.

With footfall in Newbridge having gone “through the roof”, he said, the Lord Chancellor’s Carriage would be a welcome addition to the Newbridge experience.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said it was up to the stakeholders to ensure that there is “some sort of national heritage funding” to be applied for by the council.

He hoped, he said, his motion would “accelerate that process a bit more.”

Responding to Cllr Henchy, Cllr Graves said she “could not” support his motion.

This was because the Lord Chancellor’s Carriage was the State coach of one Mr John Fitzgibbon, whom she said was “involved with putting down the 1798 rebellion”, and who was in favour of the 1800 Act of Union.

Stating she did not wish to appear to want to “whitewash” history, Cllr Graves nevertheless said she did not believe it appropriate to display the carriage at Newbridge, for these reasons.

Saying, “I think that we’ve moved on from displaying artefacts that reflect darker days in our history”, Cllr Graves added she was “all for putting money into historic treasures, but perhaps something more fitting.”

A report issued by the council stated: “There is no funding identified to facilitate the return of the Lord Chancellor’s Carriage within the walled garden of Newbridge House and Farm in the current Capital Programme 2022-2024.

"Other options for regional and national funding opportunities with a view to facilitating same will be explored.

"As the carriage is in the ownership of the National Museum of Ireland, any plans to return it to Newbridge will also require the museum’s approval as they will have specific requirements in relation to the security and environmental conditions under which it will be stored and displayed.”

The motion was agreed by the committee.