Prolific North look good for promotion bid

NEWBRIDGE TOWN 0

GLEBE NORTH3

Goals from James Carroll, Roy Kierans and Reece Weldon saw Glebe North cruise to victory against the bottom side Newbridge Town on Friday evening.

Glebe were in control for pretty much the whole game and in truth could have scored more, but for manager Darius Kierans this was another pleasing night at the office as he watched his side win their fourth game out of their last five.

The Balbriggan side are a joy to watch and attack is very much the main weapon in their arsenal, with a league best 37 goals scored to date from just 12 games.

Attacking midfielder Reece Weldon is at the heart of much of that attacking play and it was his fabulous solo effort which sealed a comfortable win for Glebe who remain second in the Senior 1 Sunday division.

Glebe travelled to the basement side Newbridge looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Lucan United and they must have been confident coming up against a side who had one just once all season.

From the very start Glebe dominated possession, with the hosts content to sit back with two blocks of four in a bid to keep their free-scoring opponents out.

The first big chance of the game fell to Weldon after five minutes, with the exciting attacker skipping past two tackles before cutting inside and forcing the keeper into a fine stop down to his left.

Five minutes later Darragh Owens thought he had put his side in front when he hit a fierce-looking goal-bound shot low and hard towards the bottom corner, but somehow the home keeper got down to tip it around the post.

Glebe continued to pile on the pressure, but Newbridge were still level as the clock reached half an hour.

The lively Ryan Connor did well down the right to beat his man before squaring for Ryan O’Shea who looked for all the world as though he was about to break the deadlock, but somehow he squirted the ball just wide from inside the six-yard box.

Just before the break Glebe had yet another chance when Weldon found space down the left before crossing for Connor whose header flew inches over the crossbar.

That proved to be the last action of a lively first half, with Newbridge walking in at the break somehow still level after withstanding 45 minutes of constant pressure.

The Glebe dominance continued as the second half began, and within three minutes of the restart they finally got that all-important goal to break the deadlock.

The Newbridge keeper, who was so good in the opening half, was at fault as he somehow let Carroll’s weak effort slip through his hands.

Glebe settled the game just past the hour mark when Roy Kierans - brother of manager Darius - scored a rare goal to double his side’s lead. Kierans found the bottom corner from 20 yards out after some great interplay down the left between Marty Walsh and Weldon.

The final goal, fittingly, came from man of the match Weldon who added yet another stunning solo goal to his growing collection.

The Glebe attacker received the ball just inside the Newbridge half before going on a mazy dribble, beating three defenders before calmly slotting the ball past the keeper to make it 3-0.

Overall this was a fine performance from Glebe who remain second and on this kind of form look a very good bet for promotion.

Glebe: Ronan Browne, James Carroll, Roy Kierans, Keith Murray, Kieran O’Connell, Noel Barrett, Darragh Owens, Ryan Connor, Marty Walsh, Ryan O’Shea, Reece Weldon. Subs: Andy Haran for Walsh, Jimmy Killeen for Carroll.