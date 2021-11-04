Probation Report ordered for man who stole bottles of vodka

A 44-year-old man who stole four bottles of vodka from a Tesco store during two separate visits to the shop on the same day has had his case adjourned to allow time for the preparation of a Probation Report.

Jurijs Cucins, Upper Main Street, Rush entered Tesco at Whitestown Road in Rush on May 15 last and passed all points of payment with two bottles of vodka in his hands.

He was stopped by security staff and when gardaí arrived at the scene the security man told them Curcins had entered the shop earlier in the day when he had also taken two bottles of vodka and left without paying. He was identified on CCTV.

The court also heard that on August 21 gardaí were on patrol on the Whitestown Road at 3pm when Cucins was observed asleep on the footpath.

He was placed on a bench but kept falling off and was arrested for his own safety.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the defendant is a single man who works as a farm labourer and was drinking excessively at the time.

She said Cucins has never been in trouble before and has reduced his drinking.

Judge Dermot Dempsey adjourned the case to January 21 for the preparation of a Probation Report and said if this was favourable he would consider 150 hours of community service in lieu of a one month prison sentence.

He imposed a fine of €75 for the public order offence of being intoxicated in a public place.