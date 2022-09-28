Preliminary designs to pedestrianise New Street in Malahide

Preliminary designs for the often controversial plans to pedestrianise New Street in Malahide are to be presented to the public.

Fingal County Council says it is “excited to announce the publication of preliminary design drawings for a pedestrianised public realm on New Street prepared by Dermot Foley Landscape Architects, based on the findings of an initial public consultation held in July”.

Preliminary design drawings and an accompanying feedback form are now available at fingal.ie/newstreet for people who would like to view the design for a pedestrianised public realm on New Street and contribute their views and ideas.

This online feedback form will remain open until 1pm on Monday, 10 October, allowing time for the public to view and respond to the preliminary design drawings.

A workshop also took place on Saturday 24 September, at Malahide Library where the design team and facilitators met with the public to hear their feedback in person.

At this workshop the project team shared insights gathered in the initial public workshop, which was held in July, and from the accompanying online feedback form also made available in July. Both of these sources were used to help form the basis of the new public realm design for the street.

According to the local authority “These workshops and the online feedback form are an important opportunity for interested people to further influence the design and take a first look at concepts for a beautiful, green, safe pedestrianised New Street, for everyone to enjoy.”

According to the council, feedback will be taken into consideration by the design team as their work continues and the public are encouraged to use this opportunity to have their say.

Visit www.fingal.ie/newstreet where you will find preliminary designs, a link to the feedback form, information on the design team and can also read findings from the stage one public consultation workshop held this Summer.