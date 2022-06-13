Potholes to be repaired on Yellow Walls Road, Malahide

A Fine Gael councillor has called on Fingal County Council to repair “the large potholes” on both sides of Yellow Walls Road at the junction with Dublin Road.

Cllr Anthony Lavin, speaking at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, noted he had tabled his motion as a question a number of months ago.

"Duly enough”, he said, repairs to the carriageway were carried out.

However, “unfortunately”, since that time, the temporary repairs had “literally collapsed again”, leaving the road in disrepair.

Cllr Lavin said a local resident had contacted him recently to say they had damaged the wheel of their car on one of the potholes.

He understood, he said, that it might be more suitable, as the council stated, to have the repairs carried out during the summer holidays, once the council could guarantee a contractor would be in place.

A council official told Cllr Lavin that “hopefully” the temporary repairs will be “touched-up” next week, followed by a contractor on-site in July.

A report from the council stated: “The Operations Department have carried out temporary repairs at the location of the potholes.

"Permanent repairs will be carried out during the school holidays 2022 to minimise disruption to the operations of the adjacent school.”

The report was noted.