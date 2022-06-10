Potato Congress celebrates the country’s and Fingal’s most famous crop

While the world’s potatoes are derived from native species found in the Andes where more than 4,000 types have been found, potatoes are very close to our heart here in Ireland and are part of our DNA.

It was fitting, therefore, that the Irish Potato Federation (IPF) pitched successfully in 2018 to bring the World Potato Congress (WPC), a tri-annual event, to Ireland for the very first time.

The congress programme boasted 60 international speakers over three days of presentations and panel discussions on the key issues dominating the industry including; global food crisis, sustainability and development, and nutrition.

Travelling to Ireland to attend the congress, Dr. QU Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations said that it was “taking place at a critical time when the entire world must address food security, global supply chain issues - while also ensuring sustainable agri-food systems, leaving no one behind”.

The potato is the third most important crop in terms of human consumption globally. This event provided a great platform to showcase the best of the industry, share insights, discuss the challenges the industry faces and importantly how potatoes can help with food security.

Local man, Michael Hoey, speaking at the closing ceremony of the congress, said “We were honoured to have the opportunity to host the 11th World Potato Congress. Although it was delayed by a full year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in many ways the event has become even more relevant as the global agri-food industry grapples with its many challenges such as food security, global supply chain issues and the continued drive towards more sustainable food production systems.”

In addition to the many talks and discussions held, delegates attended a number of social events which showcased the best of Irish ingredients.

The congress culminated with a number of tours, including visits to various farms throughout the country. One of these tours took place at the Hoey’s family farm, where delegates and Irish growers enjoyed sponsor-led activities including potato trials, the latest innovations in planting and harvesting technology, and crop science.

Dr. QU Dongyu also took time out of his busy schedule to drop by, before making his journey back to Rome.

The congress and tours were a great success with many delegates departing our little green island with lots of food for thought, and promises to return were aplenty.