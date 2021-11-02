Portrane’s sucker punch

PORTRANE 2

AVOCA3

A LAST-GASP goal from Avoca denied Portrane a point in a highly entertaining Division 1 game in Donabate on Saturday afternoon.

Portrane looked down and out when trailing 2-0 at the end of the third quarter, but a defiant final quarter saw them draw level before losing out at the death.

Both teams came into the game in good form, with Avoca enjoying a flawless start to the season, winning all three of their matches, while Portrane had won two in a row having lost their season opener to league leaders Railway.

The first quarter was a cagey affair, with both sides feeling each other out, with the home side’s only real effort on goal coming from an Andy Darroch shot from the edge of the D which flew just wide.

The second quarter saw the game come to life as things began to get a bit feistier, with some strong tackles coming in from both sides. Chris Neville went close for the hosts after a well-worked team move as Portrane slowly began to get on top.

The visitors were on the backfoot, but against the run of play it was the Wicklow side who broke the deadlock as they launched a lightning counter-attack which exposed the hosts. That was the last real action of an exciting second quarter which saw the visitors go in a goal to the good at the break.

The third quarter saw Portrane press hard for an equaliser and they went agonisingly close when Chris Neville’s shot was deflected just wide after a reverse pass into the D. Imran Khan was next to go close as Avoca began to sat back in an effort to protect their lead.

Oisin ElmIger forced the Avoca keeper into a brilliant save mid-way through the third quarter as the pressure intensified on Avoca. However, just like the second quarter the visitors soaked up much of that pressure before hitting Portrane with a sucker punch from a short corner - 2-0 at the end of the third quarter.

However, a foul on ElmIger at the start of the fourth quarter saw Portrane score a deflected free to give themselves hope.

A brilliant dribble from Ross Heten saw Portrane dramatically draw level with five minutes to go before Imran Khan almost put them in front with a fine shot which was well saved. It seemed that the game would end in a draw, but there would be one final twist when Avoca snatched the winner from a corner.