Portrane year kicks off with crunch clash

PORTRANE will be hoping to start off the new year with a bang as they travel to south Dublin to take on league leaders Avoca on Saturday afternoon.

The Donabate outfit have enjoyed a stellar 15 months, with their Irish Hockey Trophy victory over Belfast Harlequins enabling them to play in the EYHL league for the first time in the club’s 101-year history.

Playing at that higher level has seen Portrane players improve and they have impressed this season in Division 1 of the Leinster League, losing just two of their seven games to date.

One of those defeats was an agonising last-gasp loss to league leaders Avoca and Adrian Henchy will be hoping his side can gain revenge this weekend against the south Dublin outfit.

That very late goal from Avoca denied Portrane a point in that highly entertaining Division 1 game in Portrane at the end of October. Portrane looked down and out when trailing 2-0 at the end of the third quarter, but a defiant final quarter saw them draw level before losing out at the death.

Portrane currently sit in fourth spot in Division 1, six points behind leaders Avoca, but crucially they have two games in hand and a win against the Blackrock-based side on Saturday would catapult them right into the title race.

The Donabate side have bounced back impressively since that last-gasp defeat to Avoca, winning their next three games on the trot against Bray, Rathgar and a 7-0 demolition of Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Avoca have had mixed results since scoring that late winner against Portrane, with victories over Dublin University and Wicklow tempered by an absolute mauling at the hands of Railway Union where they shipped nine goals without reply.

Portrane will look to exploit that apparent weakness in the Avoca defence and hope the likes of Imran Khan and Mukhtar Ahmed can hurt the home side with their slick passing and incisive runs through the middle.

Portrane have lost both of their EYHL games this season, but they were in no way outclassed in narrow defeats against Bandon and Cookstown and will travel to Avoca quietly confident of getting the result they need to keep themselves in the title race.

Speaking earlier this season, Portrane coach Henchy stated that he was very pleased with the progress made by his squad over the last 18 months, but tempered any talk of a title push, noting that Railway were still a bit ahead of his talented young side.

“We finished in third spot last year in Division 1, with Railway and Clontarf ahead of us, and I suppose the goal is to try and close that gap to the top.

“I think Railway are still a bit better than us as it stands, but we will be looking to close that gap.”

The game against Avoca takes place this coming Saturday afternoon at 12.30 in Newpark Comprehensive School in Blackrock, south Dublin.