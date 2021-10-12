Portrane show Dublin North no mercy

Ossian Elmiger was on target for Portrane HC in their big win over Dublin North in the Neville Cup.

DUBLIN NORTH 0

PORTRANE11

ThE Fingal derby is one that usually produces fireworks, but this was very much a damp squib unfortunately as a severely understrength Dublin North side proved no match for rampant Portrane.

Both sides had played and lost a day earlier in the league, with Portane suffering a chastening 5-0 defeat to Railway Union and Dublin North losing out to a late goal from Rathgar.

Dublin North went into that Rathgar game with just the bare bones available to them due to injuries and a host of players unavailable and unfortunately that showed 24 hours later as they fielded a weakened team, having sustained even more injuries the day before.

To Portrane’s credit, though, they did what they had to do and looked very lively in the early stages, breaking the deadlock within three minutes as Sean Graham scored from a tight angle.

It was 2-0 just three minutes later as Dylan Eustace scored after some good approach play by Chris Neville, and even at that early stage it looked a tall ask for Dublin North to get back into the game.

Portrane continued to dominate possession and it came as little surprise when they extended their lead just before the end of the first quarter, with Ross Heten finishing smartly after a good move which began inside the Portrane half.

Dublin North player coach Shane Dempsey was struggling to stamp his authority on the game, having tweaked his hamstring 24 hours earlier, and he was powerless to prevent Portrane extending their lead at the beginning of the second quarter as Ossian Elmiger drilled home an excellent strike to make it 4-0.

Dublin North were barely able to get out of their own half now as wave after wave of purple came towards them in the second quarter.

A fifth goal arrived just before the break thanks to a skilful finish from Davey Graham and the half-time buzzer which sounded shortly afterwards must been a relief for the shattered Dublin North outfit.

Unfortunately for the hosts it didn’t get any better in the second half as Portrane continued to rack up the goals, with Sean Graham, Dylan Eustace and Ross Heten all scoring their second goals, while Tom Mulvey and Colin Neville also got in on the act.

Overall it was an afternoon to forget for Dublin North who will hope to have some players back for next weekend’s league game against Kilkenny.