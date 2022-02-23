Portrane in title shake-up after two victories back to back

Andrew Darroch again got among the scorers for Portrane.

DUBLIN NORTH 0

PORTRANE 4

Portrane secured the local bragging rights thanks to this comfortable-looking victory over Dublin North on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a lot closer than the scoreline suggests, however, with the hosts making Portrane fight hard for a win which moved them to within four points of top spot in Division 1A of the Leinster League.

Dublin North welcomed a whole host of players back from injury for this tie and for one of the first times this season player coach Shane Dempsey had a squad of 15 fit players to choose from.

The hosts started much the brighter of the two sides and were extremely unlucky not to take the lead less than a minute into the game. David Bane won a free just outside the 25-yard line and was on the verge of celebrating when his effort was magnificently saved by Dan Graham in the Portrane goal.

Two minutes later Shane Dempsey went close when his deflected shot drifted just wide of Dan Graham’s left-hand post.

It was a good start for the home side, who were looking to beat Portrane for the first time this season.

However, somewhat against the run of play Portrane took the lead five minutes before the end of the opening quarter when a short corner for the visitors saw Andrew Darroch’s deflected shot fly into the roof of the net.

Portrane doubled their lead just before the hooter sounded at the end of the first quarter thanks to another deflected effort.

This time it was Anthony Glutz’s shot that was deflected as it flew into the bottom corner of the net, with the Dublin North keeper wrong-footed.

The second quarter was a tight affair, with defences on top for both sides and not many chances given up at either end.

The beginning of the third, though, saw Portrane extend their lead in controversial circumstances, with the visitors breaking quickly before Ross Hetem took a shot which flew past the Dublin North keeper.

The home side were adamant that the shot had been taken illegally outside the D, but the referee deemed it was inside and so the goal stood.

That all but killed off any hopes Dublin North had of getting back into the game, but to their credit they continued to fight and almost pulled one back when Shane Dempsey saw his deflected short corner stopped on the line by a Portrane defender.

The away side wrapped up victory in the final quarter when Glutz finished off a well worked move to complete a slightly flattering 4-0 victory for the visitors.

Portrane completed an excellent weekend with a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Dublin University on Sunday in appalling weather conditions.

That win now takes Adrian Henchy’s side to within a point of joint league leaders Railway Union and Avoca, albeit with more games played.

The goalscorers were Glutz (2), Hetem, Matty Masden and Imran Khan.