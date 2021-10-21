Porto enter drop zone

DIVISION 1 SUNDAY

WILLOW PARK 1

PORTMARNOCK

Portmarnock’s fourth defeat on the trot has seen them slip into the relegation zone in Senior 1 Sunday.

Having lost three on the bounce Simon Cash’s side travelled to fellow strugglers Willow Park last Saturday evening in desperate need of a win. However, despite dominating the game for long periods Portmarnock just couldn’t find an equaliser, having gone behind after just 90 seconds.

Willow Park couldn’t have wished for a better start, scoring after just a minute and a half after taking advantage of some slack defending by the visitors.

Portmarnock regrouped well after that early shock and dominated the remainder of the half, with striker Chris Burgess going close on two occasions.

The Willow Park keeper did well to tip a Burgess shot around the post after fifteen minutes before getting down well to save a header shortly afterwards.

The second half saw Porto continue to dominate, but a combination of excellent goalkeeping and some poor finishing ensured that Willow Park kept their noses in front.

With the home side defending very deep Porto striker Alan O’Shaughnessy decided to try his luck from distance on a couple of occasions and he watched two decent efforts narrowly clear the crossbar.

With time running out Portmarnock piled forward, forcing a number of corners in succession, the last of which resulted in a chance for Cormac Burke which went agonisingly wide of the left-hand post.

That proved to be the final chance of the game as Willow Park held out for three very important points.