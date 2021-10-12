Portmarnock’s Paddy’s Hill car park potholes are a ‘trip hazard’

A local councillor has called for the resurfacing of the public car park at Paddy’s Hill in Portmarnock because of what he called a “proliferation of potholes” at the location.

Cllr Anthony Lavin called ont the council to advise “hen the upper car park at Paddy’s Hill, Portmarnock will be re-surfaced so as to eliminate the proliferation of potholes at this location, which are causing trip hazards to pedestrians”.

In response, Fingal County Council issued a report stating: “Before the car park can be hard-surfaced, a drainage system will need to be constructed with a soakaway. It is proposed to put the complete refurbishment and hard-surfacing of the car park before the elected members when considering the budget allocations for 2022.

“If approved and funding allocated, work could commence circa mid-2022.

“In the meantime, the Operations Department will continue to carry out remedial works and dressing using unbound granular material.”

Cllr Lavin said the car park was a “fine facility” but unfortunately there are “issues with it”.

He thanked the council for explaining the background to the problem with the surface to the car park.

Cllr Lavin said that there the car park was well used and there were a lot of walkers parking there to go on a walk as well as children, and the potholes were a trip hazard.

While he welcomed the commitment to remedial works at the location, he said that “more meaningful” action was needed to find a long-term solution to the problem.

Cllr Brian McDonagh (Lab) agreed and said he hoped the work would be budgeted for , next year as a more long-term solution was needed.

Cllr Eoghan O’Brien (FF) said the surface of the car park was “in a sorry state at the moment” and work on it was “long overdue”.