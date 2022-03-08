Portmarnock net big win in hurling semi

PORTMARNOCK CS 4-17

SCOIL CHAITRIONA 1-5

Portmarnock’s Under-16 hurlers are through to the Dublin Post Primary Schools Junior Hurling ‘C’ decider after an impressive win over their Glasnevin opponents at the Portmarnock CS grounds last Friday.

On what was a bright summer’s afternoon, Portmarnock overcame the loss of their two key players in Joey Kinnane and Pierce Donohue to rack up an impressive first-half scoreline.

To the fore in the scoring was Sam Forde who registered three points on the bounce as Portmarnock moved five clear before Castleknock opened their account off a free. However, that proved to be a brief respite, with Forde continuing to pick off the Scoil Chaitriona defence, and Zach Fahy then found the back of the net on seven minutes.

With Aaron Fahy and Harry Byrne formidable in midfield, Portmarnock were comfortable at the break - 2-14 to 0-2 - with their second goal coming from Finn O’Donnell. Aaron Fahy then added Portmarnock’s third goal shortly after the turnaround, with O’Donnell raising another green flag - his second - late on.

Portmarnock CS: G Tiernan, J O Hanlon, C Bolger, K Doyle, R Coughlan, A Ganaza, L May, A Fahy 1-5(3f), H Byrne 0-2, R O’ Boyle, S Forde 0-9, I Moran 0-1, G Kennedy 1-0, Z Fahy 1-0, F O’Donnell 2-0. Subs: L Rafter, T Kennedy. Mentors: Mr Purcell, Mr Coleman.