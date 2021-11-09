Portmarnock first team quits after fees row

A ROW over registration fees between Portmarnock players and the club committee has resulted in the club’s senior team disbanding, with chairman Martin Keating confirming that the Paddy’s Hill side have withdrawn from the Senior 1 Sunday league with immediate effect.

According to a member of the Portmarnock squad matters came to a head last Thursday week when some players and members of the management team walked out due to a disagreement over registration fees.

According to the player an agreement between the club and players that half of the fees would be paid came too late, with a host of players having already left the club at that stage.

“Basically, we understood that if we paid our subs last year and if the season didn’t go ahead we would not need to pay them again, but this season the committee wanted us to pay and we refused,” he explained.

It has been a turbulent two and a half years for Portmarnock AFC since manager Willie O’Leary was sacked after six years at the club, having masterminded their rise from Major Sunday to the top flight in that time.

O’Leary secured four promotions as well as an Intermediate Cup semi-final during his tenure as well as finishing sixth in the top flight during the club’s first season in Senior Sunday.

O’Leary’s replacement Robbie Flanagan lasted just a couple of months before leaving the club, with his replacement Brian Irwin overseeing a difficult season which saw the Paddy’s Hill outfit relegated.

This season saw Simon Cash take over as manager, but following the row over registration fees which saw a number of his players leave the squad Cash and his coaching staff felt their positions were untenable and they left the club last Thursday week along with a number of players.

Cash told the Fingal Independent that he and his management team felt they had no option but to resign after losing several players to the registration fee row.

“We felt we had no option but to resign in the end. We had lost a number of players and we felt we weren’t getting enough support from the committee, so we decided it would be best to leave,” he said.

According to a Portmarnock player the sacking of O’Leary was the start of a downward spiral for the club which has led to the first team’s exit from intermediate football.

“There was an agreement in the end that we would pay half the fees, but we lost too many players. At that point keeping the team going was not feasible. Over the last few years, there have been disagreements between the senior team and the committee,” added the player.

“Willie O’Leary was sacked after bringing us from Leinster Senior 1B to the top division and they put in charge a management team that didn’t have enough experience,” they claimed.

A statement from the committee of Portmarnock AFC expressed their regret that the senior side had officially withdrawn from the Senior 1 Sunday League, but promised that they would rebuild and look to the future.

“Portmarnock AFC regretfully informed the LSL on Thursday 4th of November that they were withdrawing from the Senior 1 Sunday league.

“The management resigned the previous week and a number of players indicated they were no longer willing to play for the team.

“The club are now out of Intermediate football and we turn our focus on the two remaining LSL Saturday and Sunday teams.

“The club would like to acknowledge the support they received from the league as they tried to maintain the team, but unfortunately the team disbanded.

“We will now start a rebuilding programme and look to the future as we have a strong pipeline of promising schoolboy teams coming through,” concluded the statement.