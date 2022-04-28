Portable pool destined for Donabate peninsula in a first for the country

Donabate is to get its own portable swimming pool next month as part of a joint initiative by Swim Ireland and Fingal County Council.

Described as “a pool that comes to the people”, it will be located in a marquee within the grounds of Donabate Portrane Community Centre for an initial 12-week period. The pool, measuring 12m by 3.4m, is a steel structure holding 45,000 litres of water, with a general depth of 1.2m.

The heated pool will be used to encourage children to take swimming lessons after two years of disruption due to Covid-19. It’s hoped local schools will be able to avail of the facility before the summer break when the pool opens in early May. Swim Ireland came up with the initiative after being inspired by a similar venture in the UK. The pool will be able to accommodate up to 16 children at any one time.

Ground works and construction of the temporary pool structure will take place over the coming weeks. The pool’s opening hours will be the same as Donabate Portrane Community Centre.

Cllr Adrian Henchy (FF) said he was delighted Donabate had been chosen as the very first destination in the country for the portable swimming pool project.

“My thanks to Swim Ireland, Fingal County Council and the board of Donabate Portrane Community Centre for all the preparatory work behind the scenes over many months that went into getting this very positive initiative – not only for our local community but indeed the wider Fingal area – across the line,” he said.

Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) also welcomed Donabate’s selection as the first location for the temporary pool.

“A massive thank you to all involved,” she said.

Peter Conway, chairperson of Swim Ireland, said pop-up facilities provide an opportunity to offer swimming lessons in areas where access to pools may be limited.

“This can be a problem in both urban and rural settings around the country, with some areas having no swimming pool within a distance of 50km,” he stated. He said Donabate was selected due to its central location in the heart of the community, access to car parking and proximity to local schools.

“It means schoolchildren can walk to the pool rather than spending time travelling there and back on a bus,” he said.

“This is something that may prove attractive to local authorities and organisations around the country and we think it’s going to be very successful,” he told Fingal Independent. “We would like to see a number of pop-up pools and believe there is room for Swim Ireland to have strategic partnerships with local authorities throughout Ireland.”

Mr Conway added that the next location for the temporary pool had not yet been confirmed. He said children’s swimming lessons had been delayed by two years of pool closures and the pop-up facility would help fill that gap.

Swim Ireland confirmed that the purchase of the temporary swimming pool and marquee structure represents an investment of approximately €200,000, with a significant contribution made by Fingal County Council.