Popular Skerries publican clinches top award for ‘The Snug’

Ollie Grimes and staff of The Snug pick up their Silver Award.

A Skerries publican has won a prestigious award for “Best Designed Bar/Inside Space in Ireland” for the Bar of the Year Awards 2022, sponsored by Absolut Vodka.

Ollie Grimes’ popular pub, The Snug in Skerries took home the silver award recently for renovation works he carried out in the pub during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking after a hectic night of celebrations, Ollie says: “The award I won is for the “Best Designed Bar/Inside Space in Ireland” for the Bar of the Year Awards 2022.

"It was held in the Carlton Hotel on Burlington Road in Dublin. It was a nice big do, there were several hundred people there and all in the business obviously fighting for various awards, from “Best Cocktail Bar” to “Best Pub”, etc.

Ollie adds: “I got the silver medal which was absolutely fantastic, and it was brilliant on the day that I was the only publican that designed and built my own pub myself with a few friends, so I didn’t bring in a design team.

“So for that reason I was very privileged to be first of all in the room and then secondly to come home with the silver award on the night. It’s a very prestigious award, particularly when you’re in this business.”

Ollie was up against none other than one Conor McGregor in the bar awards, and managed to beat the champ to the podium, if not in the octagon.

“Conor’s a friend of mine, and he lost to me last night, which was a bit of fun, but we had a bit of fun talking about it last night”, he says.

“On the other hand he won other awards, in fairness to him, so he’s still ahead of me and for a man who’s only in the bar business a wet day, he’s doing a fantastic job I have to say.”

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Ollie decided to streamline the business and to extend an existing snug area into The Snug.

All of the work was carried out with existing materials by Ollie and his friends, with no external support or help.

The bar is resplendent with rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia and as Ollie says, is a space that is full of memories.

Ollie says of the Snug lounge: “It’s a cosy bar, it does exactly what it says on the tin, it’s quirky, there’s a little bit of retro in it, there’s a bit of traditional to it, so it’s a room that brings back many memories for people.

"I wanted to just push that forward into a lounge that would cater for more couples and gangs, particularly at the weekend, and that concept has worked very well for me.”

He concludes: “I think getting the award certainly puts The Snug on the map for people in Skerries to come down and see something special.

"When people do arrive they're always shocked to see what they get on a side street in Skerries, so it certainly puts us on the map.”