Plans for over 800 homes in Balbriggan are debated at Fingal County Council

A local Independent councillor has raised concerns about a proposed 817 unit Strategic Housing Development (SHD) for Castlelands, Balbriggan.

Cllr Grainne Maguire raised her concerns at a special sitting of the council on Friday April 29.

The application to An Bord Pleanála is for a development of 817 housing units, consisting of 242 units between 2-6 storeys; 163 units between 2-3 storeys; 153 units between 2-3 storeys; 103 2 storey units; and 156 2 storey units.

The application is with respect to a site at Castlelands, in the townlands of Hampton Demesne, Kilsough North, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Maguire said in relation to the proposed building heights, that while “some people” may wish to live in a six-storey building, “most people only want to live in a three or four-storey, maximum.”

According to Cllr Maguire, there were over 1000 public submissions for the Castlelands SHD, and a large proportion of submissions went unheeded by the board.

People would now have to pay an additional €20 to make a further submission on the same issues, she said.

One concern Cllr Maguire said she had was with regard to parking in the development; she said most households have two vehicles and wondered if provision was made for this.

With regard to transport links, Cllr Maguire noted the development is 2km away from Balbriggan train station and “it's not always easy for someone to walk to the train station.”

Cllr Maguire noted there is a local town bus but said the chances of it routing into Castleands were “probably impossible if none.”

There was talk of a cycleway, she said, but this stops at the church roundabout and doesn’t access into Castlelands.

She asked also if there was adequate green space, noting there is a legal requirement to provide a certain amount of play spaces per hectare.

Cllr Maguire asked if the only access to the Castlelands development is going to be Hamilton Road, and if so, she had “huge reservations.”

If the link road were not built first, she said, it’s going to cause “a huge amount of concern” as there were issues already there.

Re-iterating Cllr Maguire’s comments on Hamilton Road, Cllr Ann Graves (SF) said traffic congestion on the road had been an “ongoing problem.”

She said the distributor road needs to be completed “as soon as possible” because connectivity to Castlelands is “a must.”

Cllr Graves noted there is a large amount of cost-rental units within the development, which she said did not encourage home ownership.

She said discussions would need to take place with the Department of Education to discuss the growing need for school places in the area.

She also said play spaces were “welcome” but should include playing pitches for local GAA, soccer and rugby clubs.

Friday April 29 saw a special sitting of Fingal County Council to discuss a number of SHDs in Fingal which have gone before An Bord Pleanála.

A Chief Executive’s report will now be compiled and forwarded to An Bord Pleanála for consideration.