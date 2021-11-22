Plans for Bremore Castle receive funding blow from Fáilte Ireland

Plans to develop Bremore Castle into a major tourist attraction for Balbriggan have received a funding blow with news that Fingal County Council was unsuccessful in its bid to win Fáilte Ireland backing for the project.

Cllr Gráinne Maguire (NP) recently tabled a question to the local authority on the issue where she asked for a “detailed plan for the future of the development of Bremore Castle, including the completion of the outdoor space and a time scale for opening to the public”.

In response, the local authority issued a written report stating: “The council was recently unsuccessful in an application to Fáilte Ireland for the development of Bremore Castle as a visitor attraction under Platforms for Growth – a programme for tourism investment.”

However Fingal County Council remains determined to press ahead with the project, using its own resources. The local authority insisted: “It is however, still the intention of the council to develop the castle and a provision of €8,570,00 has been provided for in the Capital Programme 2022-2024. Development Phase 1, which will commence in 2022 and will involve the engagement of a design team to initiate Part M Regulations compliance (which deal with access to, and use of the building) and the upgrading of the car park area. It should be noted that any future development of this property will require Ministerial consent and public consultation under Part 8 of the Planning Regulations.”