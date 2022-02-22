Planning permission secured for major R132 redesign project on approach road to Swords

Fingal County Council is delighted has announced that full planning permission has been granted to the R132 Connectivity Project in Swords by An Bord Pleanála.

Fingal County Council is working in conjunction with the National Transport Authority to improve connectivity for the town of Swords and this includes a renewed focus on safe facilities for pedestrians and cyclists on the R132.

According to the council the R132 Connectivity Project will improve the connectivity and safety of pedestrians and cyclists moving along, and across, the R132 and enhance facilities for all road users with particular benefits for those choosing sustainable modes of transportation such as bus users, cyclists and pedestrians.

Works will focus on the section of the R132 which runs east of Swords Town Centre, from Pinnock Hill to the Estuary Roundabout.

A public consultation was launched in November 2020 and, following submissions from the public, detailed designs were submitted for planning permission to An Bord Pleanála in May 2021.

On January 20tof this year An Bord Pleanála announced their decision to grant permission for this very important project, which is aimed at enhancing road safety and connectivity for all those living, working in and visiting the area.

Mayor of Fingal Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh says the project is key for Swords.

She explained: “This connectivity project will make getting to work, school and the shops by walking and wheeling an easy choice for people in Swords.

“The changes being made are designed to improve safety but also to promote a healthy environment by reducing the number of short journeys taken by car.

“We will be publishing our Sustainable Swords strategy later this year and this R132 project will feed into that by supporting the growth of a healthy and connected community in line with the plans for Sustainable Swords.”

Director of Planning and Strategic Infrastructure for Fingal County Council, Matthew McAleese, shared his excitement to progress the project into the design stage in the coming months, saying: “With the return to office now a prospect for many, it is clearer than ever that safe and convenient connectivity is an issue in the Swords area, and we are looking forward to tackling this.

“The design for this project will also offer improved connectivity to public transport for those looking to travel further afield and will form a key component when integrating with the delivery of MetroLink and BusConnects in the future.”

The project is comprised of carriageway changes from north of Pinnock Hill Roundabout to north of Estuary Roundabout including the establishment of designated bus lanes, cycle lanes and pedestrian walkways along each side of the carriageway, with a new reduced speed limit of 50km/h.

There will also be the conversion of three existing roundabouts along the R132 (Estuary, Seatown and Malahide Road roundabouts) to signalised intersections with pedestrian and cyclist crossing points.

There will be a reconfiguration of the Drynam Road arm of the Malahide Road Roundabout to link directly to Malahide Road as a one-way road and there will be three new signalised crossing points north of Pinnock Hill Roundabout, adjacent to existing Chapel Lane/Ashley Avenue overbridge and north of Estuary Roundabout

There will also be the installation of turning areas at two separate points along the R132.

With the Sustainable Swords strategy due to be published later this year, the multi-disciplinary project team will continue to prepare more detailed designs to enable this project to proceed to implementation.

This will include liaising with the NTA and TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) in relation to providing a seamless integration with the proposed MetroLink and BusConnects project.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority said: “The NTA are delighted to work with Fingal County Council on providing significant improvements to the walking and cycling infrastructure in the Swords area. This project will improve the safety for all road users...”