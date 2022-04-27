Planning application lodged for 621 new homes at Holybanks in Swords

An Application for a proposed Strategic Housing Development (SHD) of 621 units has gone to An Bord Pleanala for Holybanks, Swords, Co Dublin.

KPMG Future Analytics lodged the application on behalf of Cairn Homes Properties Ltd.

The main SHD site is bound by Glen Ellan Road to the south, Jugback Lane/Terrace to the west, the former Celestica factory site to the east and the Broadmeadow River to the north.

The development, as described in the public notices, will consist of a residential scheme of 621 no units (145 no 1-bed units, 278 no 2-bed units, 187 no 3-bed units and 11 no 4-bed units.)

The development will also include an ancillary childcare facility (506.5 sqm) and a range of residential amenity facilities (573 sqm), including gym, concierge, meeting room and multi-purpose room.

The landscape proposal includes extensive public open space (10,008 sqm), in addition to a new public park measuring 29,400 sqm as an extension of Broadmeadow Riverside Park to the north of the site.

Cllr Ian Carey (GP) had a mixed reaction when asked his views on the Holybanks SHD: “Holybanks is the intensification of the site, we’re seeing a lot greater densities than people expected and that were in the previous masterplans.

“There are some good elements to it, it’s dedicating some more space to the linear park that hopefully will have a greenway going through it. So there are going to be some positive elements because it’s got the greenway and the park kind of adjacent to the river there."

Cllr Carey said that with Holybanks SHD we are seeing a ‘step-change’ when it comes to developments in Swords generally, in terms of building height and densities.

However, he pointed also to the need for housing: “I think we are in the midst of a housing crisis, so we have to be working hard to get as many units as we can. The challenge for the council is to make sure we meet these developments with appropriate amenities and to make sure the tenancy mix within them are good and that there's a strong mix and that it's building appropriate communities.”

Cllr Ann Graves (SF) said: “We are in the midst of the biggest ever housing crisis and I support building housing – social, affordable rental and affordable purchase homes is what we need to meet the demands of workers and families who need homes.

"We also need to ensure that investment funds are prevented from bulk purchasing within these developments as rents continue to spiral and funds continue to acquire homes.”

Cllr Graves said an important factor to consider is to ensure that the infrastructures are in place to support building homes and communities.

While this development cites access to Metrolink, Metrolink has been “kicked down the road yet again”, she said.

The application together with the Environmental Impact Assessment Reportand Natura Impact Statement may be inspected or purchased at the offices of An Bord Pleanála and Fingal County Council.

The application may also be inspected online at the following website: www.holybanksshdplanning.com