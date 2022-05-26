Pineridge and Chapel Gate Residents Association going from strength to strength

Set up in an effort to protect the community front the effects of the Covid-19 lockdowns, Pineridge/Chapel Gate Residents Association continues to go from strength to strength.

The group initially set out to help and be a point of contact for the elderly and vulnerable in the community, but very soon expanded its remit.

To “get the ball rolling”, they started out with estate clean-up days, where the community was invited to come and help enhance the estates.

Flower boxes were installed throughout the estates to provide some colour and aesthetic charm.

Anthony, one of the volunteers, made some beautiful fairy doors which were given to children to paint for use in a fairy trail which was created within the estates.

Pineridge/Chapel Gate Residents Association manufactured decorations and bunting to enhance the estates for Christmas, Halloween and Easter, adding a sense of festivity to the holidays.

Last Christmas as restrictions lifted, a very special guest arrived to the estates! The group organised a visit by Santa, who arrived by Garda escort to the amazement of the local children.

The Easter Bunny was also back this year with Easter eggs for the young and old in the community, with the added novelty of having the eggs sponsored and delivered by Manna Drone Delivery Service.

The children were delighted to see the Easter eggs drop from the sky as the drone delivered them!

Pineridge/Chapel Gate Residents Association has also made a charitable donation of sweets and chocolate to the nursing homes around the area to try and help those elderly who could not have social contact during the lockdowns.

The coming weeks will again see the planting and maintenance of flower boxes, and all residents are asked to play a part and water and tend to the boxes in their area of the estates.

Most recently, the group has had a defibrillator sponsored to the community by Mr Any O’Neill, proprietor of “Mrs O’s” in the town.

Pineridge/Chapel Gate Residents Association would like to thank Andy and all its sponsors who have supported the work they are trying to achieve.

Finally, the group would like to say a sincere “thank you” to all its loyal volunteers, without whom none of its work would be possible.