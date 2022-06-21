Phoenix fighters put on a fine show

A big crowd watches the action in the ring set up outside O'Connors Pub in Ballyboughal.

Pictured at the Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC show in the village were (l to r) Jamie Whelan (Best Male Boxer), Tony Davitt, Megan Gifford (Best Female Boxer) and Thomas King.

PHOENIX of Ballyboughal Boxing Club marked the end of the season in some style when they erected a ring in the car park of the Village Inn O’Connors pub and staged more than 50 contests.

With the club having first opened one year ago, it was a good time to show the young talent that’s in the club, from the ages of seven up to 18, and there were three visiting clubs too - namely Rush, East Meath and Glin.

Representing Phoenix of Ballyboughal in the younger age groups were Sophie Cunningham, Odhran Whyte, Meekal Subzwari, Blake King, Kylie Martin, Killian Byrne, Sarah Lily Byrne, John Lawrence, Joe Lawrence, Bill Lawrence, Scott McLoughlin, Leon McLoughlin, Kyrill Avramenko, Jake Matthew, Paul Brown, Dean Lynch and Ava Hartford, all showing great skill, and some of these young boxers will be edible for competitions next year.

Fighting in the Boy 1, 2 and 3 divisions were in Ryan Biddulph, Nathan Teeling, Cillian Finn, Olivia Logan, Eoin Moore, Cian Fay, Pierce McKenna, Dara Haynes, Louis McMahon and Darren Brown who all acquitted themselves well.

In the Boy 4 and Youth categories the host club had Killian Brady, Megan Gifford, Jamie Whelan, Christopher Stapleton, Kate Carthy and Dylan Gough who were real crowd pleasers.

U18s Wayne Joyce, TJ King and Darragh Gilroy, who have a number of Irish titles behind them, fought three-minute rounds.

Afterwards, there were presentations to the best female and male boxer of the show and the JJ Memorial Cup for best female went to Megan Gifford who, in just one year in the sport, has boxed at the Dublin Championships and is training for the up and coming Cadets Championship and Monkstown Box Cup.

The Aaron Baker Memorial Cup for best male boxer went to Jamie Whelan who has experience of the Dublin Leagues and Championships and the Cadets as well as boxing in Hungary. He is moving up the ranks and is clearly one to watch for the future.

At Cadets level Cian stone won his first bout and lost out in the quarter-finals, Jamie Whelan lost out in a very close contest and Kirstie McDaid lost out in her final,

Reflecting on the year as a whole, Phoenix of Ballyboughal head coach Garry Fay said: “It’s exciting. We have a great bunch of kids training with us, great support from the community, their family and friends, Fingal County Council, Sports Ireland and the coaches who give their time for free.

“It takes three to five years to build a boxing club, but we are on our way and hope for many good things for the kids.

“Some of the boxers have the Monkstown box Cup and Cadets, but after that we take four weeks of and get ready for year two.”