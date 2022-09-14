Petrol thief was in ‘fear of his life’ Balbriggan District Court hears

A 58-year-old man who filled his car with fuel and drove off without paying on two occasions was in fear of his life and living in his car, a court has heard.

Thomas Neville pleaded guilty to both offences at Circle K, Dublin Airport and Applegreen, M1 Northbound earlier this year.

The solicitor for the defence told the court Neville had “witnessed an offence” and as a result he had been intimidated by the group responsible who feared he would report the incident to the gardaí.

They destroyed his home and he ended up living in his car for a period of time.

Judge John Brennan said the circumstances involved were “very unusual” and agreed to apply the Probation Act if the money owed was repaid.

The court heard Neville, with an address at Railway Avenue, Inchicore, had driven his Audi A6 onto the forecourt of the Circle K on February 12th this year, filled it up with €80 worth of fuel and drove away without ever entering the garage.

On March 9th, the defendant drove the same car into the Applegreen at the M1 northbound, filled it up with €100 of fuel and again drove off without paying.

The court presenter said Neville has 23 previous convictions, all for road traffic offences.

His most recent conviction was in 2018, he added.

The defendant’s solicitor said Neville has no previous convictions for theft and hasn’t come to garda attention in four years.

He said at the time these two incidents occurred, the accused had witnessed an offence and the group involved had seen him witnessing it.

They were harassing him because they thought he would make a complaint about it, the solicitor explained, and this harassment became so bad that the defendant’s home in Tallaght was destroyed.

As a result, he was in fear for his life and living in his car.

That trouble has now “thankfully died down”, the solicitor said, adding Neville is back on his feet and is working fulltime.

The defendant was due to be paid the day after court and could repay the money owed then, he added.

Judge Brennan said it was a very unusual occurance in unusual circumstances and “very frightening too”.

The district court judge said it was good to see Neville “back on his feet” and said he would apply the Probation Act in the first matter if the money was paid and find the facts proven and dismiss the case in the second drive off.