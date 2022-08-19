People of Fingal are invited to join Malahide’s Brendan Gleeson for a coffee!

Malahide movie star, Brendan Gleeson has urged coffee lovers in Fingal to get brewing in a bid to raise €1.5million for “life affirming” Hospice services across Ireland.

The Hollywood star kick-started Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice, which has raised over €41.5 million since its inception and this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

He joined Hospice hosts and volunteers at the iconic Bewley’s café on Grafton Street to ask the nation to organise a coffee morning social on Thursday, September 22.

“While your illness has defined you as a patient, hospice care looks beyond your illness and sees you as a whole person - with wishes, goals, hobbies and interests,” said the legendary actor, whose late parents were cared for in St Francis’ Hospice in Dublin.

Gleeson, 67, whose latest film, The Banshees of Inisherin, is due out in October, insisted patients are “so well looked after, allowing them to live as full and independent lives as possible, for as long as possible”.

“It takes great courage for patients and families to avail of hospice services to ensure that their loved ones’ needs are met at this important time in their lives. In my experience, hospice care is life affirming and enriching.

“I would ask everyone to consider hosting a coffee morning, wherever they are in Ireland, on September 22, to ensure this crucial work continues.”

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement represents 26 Hospice and specialist palliative home care providers supporting patients and their families nationwide.

Funds raised locally stay local and go back into each local hospice service, helping to pay for medical and general staff, palliative care beds, home care visits, specialist equipment and new hospice builds.

Audrey Houlihan, Chairperson, Together for Hospice aid: “We are delighted Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice is back for another year raising funds in support of Hospice in-patient and community services around Ireland. The ongoing support for this campaign over the last 30 years is a testament to the generosity of our coffee morning hosts, donors, ambassadors, and our long-time sponsor Bewley’s. The funds raised each year by the Irish public ensure we continue to provide vital support to ipatients and their families every day.”