Pat’s start final countdown

St Pat’s Donabate are through to their first Intermediate Championship final since 2015 following a comprehensive 4-15 to 1-8 win over Clanna Gael Fontenoy in Sean Moore Park on Sunday.

After conceding the first two scores of the game, Donabate had opened their account through Sean Walsh and were then awarded a penalty after Dylan Knight Sands had been dragged down inside by a defender.

And while Stephen Dempsey’s spot kick was saved, he duly made amends a few moments later after Adam Dunne had hit a sublime ball into Knight.

Knight then expertly flicked it on to Dempsey who expertly rounded the keeper to put Donabate ahead by double scores ten minutes into the game.

Donabate extended their save through Niall Collins before Donbate keeper, Eoghan Moloney produced a terrific aerial save to keep Fontenoys at bay.

And then just before the first water break, Pat’s struck for their second goal when Dempsey’s free went straight past the keeper into the back of the net with a further score from Dunne putting Donabate up by seven points at the end of the first quarter.

Three scores in the second quarter from Collins, Dempsey and Walsh would see St Pat’s Donabate ahead at half time by 2-6 to 0-5.

And then five minutes into the second half Donabate all but put the game to bed when Ollie Brooks finished off a super run when burying the ball in the net, after been sent in by Walsh with Walsh fisted home their fourth goal three minutes later.

Meanwhile in the Junior One championship Man O War went out at the penultimate stage for the second year on a 2-15 to 3-8 scoreline to St Marks.

Goals from William Moore (1-3), Sean Hussey (1-2) and Fintan McCloskey (1-2) had found the back of the net for Man O War before an Anto Kelly point tied the game at the end of normal time, 3-8 t0 2-11. However they were held scoreless for the remaining two periods as Marks made their return back up to inter.

Meanwhile in the Junior 2 all county semi finals, Fingal Ravens went down a 3-14 to 1-12 in extra time away to Cuala.

St Maur’s having been reduced to 14 men in the second half lost out on a 0-10 to 0-9 scoreline with Chris Moore and Micheal Leonard the pick of their forward line while there was also good performances from performances from Jonathan Hanratty in goals Barry Moore, Oisin McGinty, Cian Rock and Robert Halpin.