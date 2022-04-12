Pat’s on back for fast-finishing Skerries

ST PATRICK’S CY 0

SKERRIES TOWN 2

Two second-half goals for Skerries Town saw them leapfrog St Patrick’s CY and move up to fourth in the table as Alan Sweeney’s side made it three wins on the bounce in Senior 1 Sunday.

A 3-1 defeat to Leixlip back in February all but ended Skerries’ faint promotion hopes and perhaps other teams may have downed tools and freewheeled for the remainder of the season. However this Skerries team are made of stronger stuff and since that defeat they have gone on to win their next three games and look determined to finish the season in fourth spot.

St Patrick’s CY were well up for this one given the fact they still had an outside chance of claiming the third and final promotion spot, but they looked a bit nervy in an opening half that was lacking in the way of clear-cut chances.

The only incident of note during that opening 45 minutes was an unfortunate injury to Chris Polis who was accidently hit on the head by his own goalkeeper while Skerries defended a corner. Polis was immediately taken off and brought to the hospital, but thankfully he was okay.

Skerries took the lead 10 minutes after the restart when Polis’ replacement Emmet Mullen put in a cross which was intercepted by a St Patrick’s defender. However, his attempted back-pass to his goalkeeper fell short and Skerries striker Paul O’Carroll took full advantage, scoring at the second time of asking.

Liam Woodcock kept his side ahead with two wonderful saves before James Kimmage sealed victory for the visitors with a crisp finish after Josh Mullen set him up.

Skerries manager Alan Sweeney might expect a present from Glebe North boss Darius Kierans over the coming days as this victory all but ensured that the Balbriggan side will be promoted.

It was a great weekend for Skerries as the second team clinched the Major 1B Saturday title thanks to victory in Dunboyne – a second consecutive success as Andy Healy’s side won Division 1C last season.

Skerries TOWN: Liam Woodcock, Oisín Kimmage, Karl Costello, Ken Costello, Keith O’Callaghan, Chris Polis, Shane Kiely, Alan Leonard, James Kimmage, Paul O’Carroll, Bob McKenna. Subs: Emmet Mullen for Chris Polis, Barry Davey for Keith O’Callaghan, Josh Mullen for Bob McKenna.