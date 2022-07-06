Passenger experience at Dublin Airport is getting better claims daa

The daa has claimed that “significant improvements in the passenger experience at security at Dublin Airport in June indicate that the plans in place to manage the operation over the busy summer period are achieving their desired result”.

While this weekend heralded the start of the official school summer holidays, over 420,000 passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport since Friday, July 1, with 50,000 to 56,000 people departing each day.

According to the daa who run Dublin Airport, the vast majority are getting through security screening in less than 45 minutes.

A daa spokesperson said: “By comparison with the more drastic measures and impacts reported by peer airports internationally, our current plans are proving effective, and we have increasing confidence, that other than Covid risks, we are now in a much more robust position to manage peak summer traffic over the coming weeks.

“This is supported by a near doubling of our security screening staffing and by our June data which shows that 93% of all passengers (900,500t spend 45 minutes or less queuing at Dublin Airport’s security screening areas, while 77% of passengers queued for 30 minutes or less.”

The authority spokesperson said: “Daa is working around the clock, to ensure we have the right plans and resourcing levels in place to sustain Dublin Airport’s operations successfully during the extremely busy summer period ahead.

“We are keen to avoid capacity reductions, which have been deployed at other UK and European airports, as these would have a material impact on the summer travel plans of a significant number of Irish passengers and families most of whom have not enjoyed a foreign holiday in over two years and impact business travellers.”

The airport authority said that staffing challenges facing the aviation supply chain across airlines, ground handling companies, and third-party contractors are impacting check-in, baggage handling, retail and cleaning services, and impacting the customer experience

The daa spokesperson said: “While the vast majority of flights at Dublin Airport operated according to schedule, a spike in Covid-19 cases resulted in some airlines and baggage handling crews being short of staff resulting in flight cancellations and delays at airline check-in desks and bag drop areas.

“Whereas issues relating to flight cancellations and delayed, or lost luggage are outside daa’s remit, we empathise with those affected and regret the impact this is having on their passenger experience.”

The daa’s advice for passengers is that anyone who has been impacted by flight cancellations or who needs assistance with baggage tracing should contact their airline or the airline’s ground handling company on these matters.

The daa continues to ask all passengers to heed its advice - to be at the airport 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight or 3.5 hours prior to a long-haul departure, with up to an additional hour allowed if checking in a bag, if possible, by checking with their airline.

The daa says that contingency planning like army deployment is “not envisaged, other than as a Covid backstop”.

They plan to have Defence Forces personnel on standby the airport has “significant Covid-19-related absences...”