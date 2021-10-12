Paris still in Fay’s sights

Niamh Fay says she remains excited for the future despite suffering a rare defeat at last week’s National Senior Finals in the National Stadium.

The Ballyboughal boxer left the National Stadium disappointed after the split decision loss in the 54kg decider, but there was plenty to admire from the 19-year-old who put up a great fight against her more experienced opponent.

Now more than ever the former European Youth champion is determined to make her mark on the sport, with qualification for the next Olympics in Paris a huge ambition for the Ballyboughal Boxing Club star.

Fay was up against 27-year-old Sara Haghightat-Joo, a former Canadian champion now fighting out of St Brigid’s, Offaly. The pair fought three razor-tight rounds, with Haghightat-Joo eventually getting the nod via a split decision from the five judges.

Having had a few days to reflect on her performance Fay was upbeat when speaking to the Fingal Independent, stating that while there are plenty of things to work on she was pleased to be back boxing at a major final after all the postponements and inactivity due to the pandemic.

“First and foremost, it was great to be back in the ring again fighting competitively, and despite the result I really enjoyed it. It was a really close fight and I thought that I had maybe done just enough to edge it, but I have no complaints and I congratulate Sara. She’s a good fighter and I think we put on a good show for everybody watching.

“It’s been a stop-start 18 months what with everything that has been going on in the world, but it really feels now that we are back on track, and I was delighted to be asked to join the High Performance Unit by Bernard Dunne which I will be attending on Tuesday (today).

“They are going to have a look at me and I know that I will only improve by going in there as I’ll be sparring and training with the best girls in the country,” she explained.

“I have another elite competition coming up in January and there is still a chance I may get to the World Championships as I believe Sara has some issues with her passport, so the plan is to keep working hard and stay busy over the next couple of months.

“I really enjoyed watching the Olympics over the summer and I was delighted to see Kellie Harrington win gold. She’s a great girl and it was inspiring to see her do so well.

“I can remember watching Katie Taylor winning gold in London when I was nine or 10 and it just seemed like an impossible dream for somebody like me to be in her position some day. But this time around it is different. I feel it is very achievable to get to the Olympics and that confidence comes from seeing the likes of the Croatian girl I beat in the European final at the games.

“It feels very attainable now, but I know I have to work even harder to make the dream happen. I love the sport and long-term I would love to turn professional as I feel my style is very fan friendly, but for now, as I say, the plan is to work even harder and make sure my dreams all come true.”