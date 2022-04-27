‘Palpable anger’ in Balbriggan over Castlelands housing plans

A local Independent councillor has said there is “palpable anger” in the community over the proposed Castlelands SHD (Strategic Housing Development), which will see over 800 new homes built in Balbriggan.

The SHD application was submitted to Fingal County Council on April 4 2022 for a proposed development at a site located at Castlelands in the townlands of Hampton Demesne, Kinshough North and Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The application is with respect to the development of 817 residential units at the site, a childcare facility, open space and all associated infrastructure.

The proposed development is to consist of: 817 residential units comprising of 162 1-bed units; 250 2-bed units; 381 3-bed units; and 24 4-bed houses ranging in height from 1 – 6 no. storeys on an overall site of 25.33 ha.

Cllr Tony Murphy, voicing his objection to the plans, said this week: “I have a major major problem with it because we went through a pretty robust Masterplan with over 900 submissions by the public, and there wasn't one public meeting with the LDA before they landed their application to the board.

“Height would be the main concern, which dictates density – we were very concerned because of the topography of the ground because it's looking out onto the coastline, and six and seven storeys were totally inappropriate.

"In the Masterplan in the debate it was agreed that the majority of the houses would be two-story, some three-storey, and a very small portion of four-and-a-half-storey, which would be around a retail sector. So they went ahead to do six storeys and five storeys and four storeys.”

According to Cllr Murphy, there was agreement within the Balbriggan community for 500 houses to go on to the Castlelands site. The Masterplan set a limit of 600 houses, but the application went ahead for 817.

Cllr Murphy said a recent meeting between local councillors and the LDA proved less than productive: “There was a recent meeting with the LDA with myself and four other councillors. Nothing happened – nothing could happen, other than we were expressing...I can't speak for everybody but I certainly expressed my concerns with the way in which they disregarded the Masterplan and the fact that they didn't consult with the community of Balbriggan. The meeting was a futile exercise in a sense, it wasn't going to achieve anything.”

The Independent councillor concluded: “I would be very confident that there will be a lot of submissions put in against it, even though when you go to An Bord Pleanála you have to pay. It costs €20 to put in a submission, but there's palpable anger among the community and they're ringing me on a daily basis asking me how to engage in putting in a submission to try and stop it.”

The Castlelands SHD is due to be discussed at a special sitting of Fingal County Council on Friday April 29.

A Chief Executive's report will then be compiled outlining submissions from councillors.

This will then be forwarded to An Bord Pleanála for consideration in its decision.