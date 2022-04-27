Over 800 locals have signed a petition opposing proposed airport drop-off charges

Local Independent Swords councillor, Joe Newman has called on Fingal residents to support his petition for the proposed toll charges at Dublin Airport to be dropped.

Cllr Newman said he is “delighted” that over 830 people have signed his online petition so far.

He said he wants to show management at the local authority just how “unpopular” its decision to approve planning for toll booths at the airport terminals is.

“It is outrageous that passengers should have to pay just to be dropped off at the airport terminal”, Cllr Newman told The Fingal Independent.

Cllr Newman is the only local representative to place an objection to the planning permission that was recently approved by Fingal County Council.

He said it is imperative that as many people as possible who agree with his objection to the daa’s planned charges sign the petition.

He said management at the local authority need to see how “out of step” their planning approval for this proposal is with the feelings of the local community.

The councillor has asked residents to go to his Facebook page and sign the online petition.

If you are not on Facebook you can google search “Joe Newman, daa petition” or you can go to: change.org/p/call-for-proposed-toll-charges-at-dublin-airport-to-be-dropped

