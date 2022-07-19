Over 3,000 runners take to streets as Fingal 10K returns

Women's first three, from left, Chrissy Harford, with third place, Grace Lynch, first place and Mary Mulhare, second place after the Irish Life Dublin Race Series Fingal 10K in Swords, Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Peter Somba of Dunboyne AC, Meath, crosses the line to win the Irish Life Dublin Race Series Fingal 10K in Swords, Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

NOT even Olympian Mick Clohisey could keep pace with Dunboyne AC’s Peter Somba whose flying start helped him to win the Fingal 10km, the second event in the Irish Life Dublin Race Series.

He was joined by over 3,000 runners who toed the start line at the Swords Main Street on a beautiful sunny morning.

Somba had been pipped in a sprint finish in the Tallaght 5 Mile, the first race of the Irish Life Dublin Race Series by Hugh Armstrong but came home 18 seconds clear this time in 30 minutes and 47 seconds: “I’m happy with that time today and this is African weather, so I like it,” said the 30-year-old Kenyan.

Clohisey, back racing again after a bout of planter fasciitis, finished second in 31:06, well clear of North Belfast’s third-placed John Black (31:53); “Peter was gone right from the start. My fitness just isn’t there at the moment, but I think I’m on top of the injury now and just have to build up the speed.” He added: It’s always a lovely course and, all going well, I’ll race the rest of this Irish Life Dublin Race series which will take me into the marathon

Kerry’s Grace Lynch (Iveragh AC) won the women’s race in 34 minutes flat which knocked over half a minute off her personal best

“I’m really delighted, not just to win but also to get a new PB as my previous best was 34:34” she said.

Portlaoise’s Mary Mulhare just pipped Tallaght’s Ciara Hickey (Bros Pearse AC) in a super sprint finish for second, also recording a PB (34:47).

“I passed Ciara after the 8km mark. She passed me with about 600m to go but I thought I’ll try again and just got past her,” said Mulhare.

She added: “There was loads of water and even sprinklers on the course, so it was very well organised.”