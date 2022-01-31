Over €25m is allocated to ‘Active Travel’ projects all across Fingal

Fingal County Council has welcomed the announcement by the Department of Transport, that €25.5m in funding has been granted to 44 Active Travel projects across Fingal.

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan confirmed that the National Transport Authority (NTA) has allocated these funds as part of a national annual spend of €289 million on walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022.

Projects to receive funding include the Skerries Active Travel Plan, St. Cronins Road, the Broadmeadow Way, Seatown Roundabout and Rivervalley and Rathingle in Swords, locations in Balbriggan including the Harry Reynolds Road, Balrothery village, Rush South Beach and New St Malahide. 44 projects in Fingal have benefitted from this NTA funding.

Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh, welcomed the funding: “Fingal is a young and rapidly growing County. Our sustainable growth can be supported by Active Travel, which will serve healthy communities by creating infrastructure that helps people to commute to school, work or just to their local shops by walking and wheeling.”

Minister Ryan said: “It is important to accelerate delivery of sustainable transport modes as we come out of the majority of Covid restrictions. It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.

Chief Executive of Fingal County Council, AnnMarie Farrelly, says Active Travel remains a major priority for the County: “Fingal continues to grow and as we move out of the early phase of the Covid pandemic we can see once again a real need for new transportation options in our locality. Our Active Travel team has been working diligently to deliver infrastructure that offers meaningful alternatives to the private car and will continue to do so with this funding now in place. With 44 projects in action under this funding alone we are making great progress in the change to Active Travel and look forward to continuing this transformative work.”

David Storey, Director of Services for Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel at Fingal County Council says this funding is vital to the future of the county.: “This funding from the NTA will help us to deliver essential infrastructure to the areas that need it most. It is our mission to improve sustainable and safe travel across Fingal. Active Travel should be the first choice for journeys under 5km and we are working to make that choice convenient, safe and inclusive by delivering a multitude of innovate schemes. This funding recognises the hard work and investment required to change how we travel, and we are very happy to receive it.”

With the Government investing almost €1 million per day nationally on walking and cycling projects it is clear that Active Travel remains a key priority at local and national level.

Fingal County Council says it is working to build Active Travel into everyday life as part of normal daily routines.

Commenting on the funding, Minister Darragh O’Brien said: “This allocation marks another significant step forward in providing green sustainable transport options to the people of Fingal.

“The local projects included for funding such as Donabate Estuary Walking and cycling route, footpath build outs on Harbour Road in Skerries, and Balrothery Active Travel Review, will help make North County Dublin an even more attractive place to live, work and visit.

“Over the past two years the people of North County Dublin have been getting to know their own locality more so than ever before.

“We have some fascinating attractions from castles to nature reserves and this funding will make them easier to enjoy.

“The knock on benefits for the environment are obvious – it’s incumbent on us to promote and assist people in leaving the car the car behind where they are able to and this investment will make a big difference.”

Reacting to the news, Deputy Farrell said: “I am pleased that Fingal County Council has been awarded funding which is part of an overall total of €289 million for approximately 1,200 Active Travel projects across the country. Ensuring we have a good and efficient transport system in Fingal is essential for the future as we aim to make our communities and town centres more vibrant, in addition to making commuting to work and school safer and easier. Over the past two years we have spent more time enjoying our outdoor amenities and investing in active travel will also help us to meet our climate change obligations.”