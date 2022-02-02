Over €1 million for Skerries active travel projects to be allocated from new Government fund

A Skerries councillor has welcomed local funding for Active Travel solutions in Skerries.

Cllr Tom O’Leary said: “As chairman of the Fingal Transport and Infrastructure SPC I am delighted with this substantial funding allocation from Government and I look forward to safe active travel routes across Fingal but especially in our towns and villages and particularly in Skerries - we are working on that.

“The funding of €289 million (nationally) in 2022 covers approximately 1,200 Active Travel projects.

“This will contribute to the development of almost 1,000km of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure across the country by 2025 as per the NTA’s multi-year draft programme to be published shortly.

It will enable more people to walk and cycle in their daily lives, improving the quality of life, the fabric of our urban centres and, in particular, a reduction in carbon emissions as part of the Government’s Climate Action Plan.

“I look forward to working with all councillor colleagues in rolling out safe active travel routes across Fingal and in particular with David Storey Fingal Co Council leading the Fingal Active Travel Planning and Implementation team.”

Cllr O’Leary particularly welcomed funding for Skerries totalling over €1 million. Some €925,000 of that will be spent on Harbour Road in Skerries while some €100,000 will go on engaging consultants to devise an Active Travel Plan for Skerries.