O’Reilly says Government must go beyond minimum wage increase proposed by Low Pay Commission

Fingal TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly says that the recommendation from the Low Pay Commission for an increase of 80 cent in the minimum wage is unacceptable given the current crises facing workers.

Deputy O’Reilly said: “The recommendation from the Low Pay Commission to increase the minimum wage by only 80 cent is unacceptable.

“Workers are being pummelled by the cost-of-living crisis and the recommendation is far from what is needed to make sure work pays.

“The increase is also totally inadequate as the first steps towards progressing to a Living Wage. In the past number of months, there have been increases in rents, fuel, food and energy costs, to name but a few, which has meant the cost of living has spiralled out of control for workers.

“There is an immediate need to move towards a Living Wage in Budget 2023 to tackle low pay and the cost-of-living crisis. The recommendation by the Low Pay Commission fails to grasp this. Therefore, it is no wonder the two nominees from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions opposed the recommendation.”

Deputy O’Reilly called on the Goverment to implement a “significant” increase in the minimum wage.