O’Reilly calls for the protection of employees’ tips in Fingal’s hospitality sector

A Dublin Fingal Sinn Féin TD has called for the protection of service charges and tips for employees in the hospitality sector.

Deputy Louise O’Reilly was speaking when the “Payment of Wages (Amendment) (Tips and Gratuities) Bill 2022 [Seanad]: Second Stage” came before the House.

According to Deputy O’Reilly, in 2017, Sinn Féin presented a Bill on this issue alongside the trade union movement.

That Bill subsequently passed all stages in the Seanad and started a national conversation about the importance of legislating for the protection of employee tips.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy O’Reilly said: “I commend the Tánaiste on bringing forward this Bill, engaging with the trade union movement on it and strengthening it in the Seanad to the benefit of workers.

“The Bill does several important things. It places tips, gratuities and service charges outside of the scope of a person’s contractual wages, ensuring that tips cannot be used to top up a worker’s wage but rather, that they are in addition to a worker’s wages.

“Following pressure from Unite, SIPTU, Sinn Féin and others, the Government amended the Bill in the Seanad to have service charges treated the same as tips and gratuities.”

Prior to this change, Deputy O’Reilly said, service charge imposed by employer could have been used to pay a worker’s wages, or even be kept by that employer.

This was a “significant win that will definitely benefit workers”, she said.

Deputy O’Reilly acknowledged the Tánaiste engaged with the trade unions on this aspect of the Bill, “and in fairness, the changes that were brought forward will make a real and meaningful difference.”

However, Deputy O’Reilly said, she had no doubt that the Tánaiste, like herself, was concerned with public social media posts from the Restaurants Association of Ireland that state it intends to circumvent this part of the Bill that has been strengthened.

Not long after the amendments were passed in the Seanad giving workers a right to a share of the service charges, Deputy O’Reilly said, the Restaurants Association of Ireland “and some of its members” posted comments saying that it is their “understanding that businesses are still permitted to apply a group booking charge as part of the new legislation.”

She said: “Essentially, what this looks like is that some businesses might intend to change the name of the charge from a "service charge" to a "group booking charge" to use this as a mechanism to circumvent this legislation.

"To be honest, I was not necessarily surprised when I saw this, but the immediate efforts of the sector to look straight away for ways to circumvent this new law tells us all we need to know.”

“What is more”, Deputy O’Reilly continued, is that this does a “disservice” to legislators, and to the Tánaiste as a Minister who is trying to create “a fair law in respect of workers’ rights.”

She concluded: “Sinn Féin hopes the Tánaiste will bring forward amendments to ensure the legislation cannot be circumvented. We will work with him to do that.”