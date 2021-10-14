O’Reilly calls for increased funding and staffing for Dublin Fire Brigade saying pubic is being left ‘vulnerable’ through lack of resources

A local Sinn Féin TD has criticised the Government for what she called their failure to “properly fund and staff” Dublin Fire Brigade.

Deputy Louise O’Reilly told the Dáil that failure to “properly fund” the service is “leaving the public vulnerable”.

The Fingal Sinn Féin TD said: ‘Dublin Fire Brigade respond to fires, car crashes, and accidents and emergencies 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“The DFB run 12 full-time stations and two part-time stations in strategic locations across Dublin.

“However, recently, the operations of the DFB have been put at risk due to Government failure to properly fund and staff the brigade.

“There are currently a significant number of vacancies in Dublin Fire Brigade, and many more are due to arise in the short-term due to retirements.

“This affects service delivery and means that the public is being left vulnerable due to Government inaction."

Deputy O’Reilly added: “It is essential that the Ministers responsible, Minister Darragh O’Brien and Minister Stephen Donnelly, meet with firefighters and their unions immediately in order to address these funding and staffing issues.”

The Dublin Fire Brigade is the provider of firefighting services across the four Dublin local authorities, including here in Fingal.