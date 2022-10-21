Open site visit to Naul monument this Samhain festival

On Saturday October 29 an open site visit to a monument in Naul will take place which hints at the culture of occupiers of the area in ancient times.

The monument – located at the rear of the Three Gates Garden Centre, Westown, Naul – is described as a barrow, 15m in diameter and 2.5m in height, resting on a circular platform and located on a ridge.

Directly to the north on the left bank of the Delvin River is the Fourknocks Passage Tomb and ridge.

The barrow has also been described as a 'Moat' on historical maps and was later incorporated into a small woodland plantation on the Hussey's Westown Estate in Naul.

Following a series of conversations with the landowner, whose family have conscientiously cared for this unique monument over three generations, Naul Community Council prepared an application under the Community Monuments Fund 2022.

In April of this year Naul Community Council were successfully awarded funding under the Community Monuments Scheme 2022, funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Housing.

The successful application has seen non-invasive survey work being undertaken and a Conservation Management Plan be prepared for the monument.

The surveying has now taken place and the Conservation Management Plan will be dedicated to the late landowner, Aggie White's memory, so that her legacy and family's tradition of care for the monument will live on.

On Saturday October 29 there will be an open site visit to the monument, where members of the community can visit and attend a short walk and talk on the survey work and project undertaken at Moat Wood.

The event has been organised to coincide with the ancient Gaelic festival of Samhain and it is an opportunity for the community to understand the Gaelic roots and traditions of the area.

At 12pm on October 29 a biodiversity and ecological walk and talk will take place at the monument, followed by complimentary tea, coffee and snacks. Then at 2pm a short walk and talk on the archaeological survey work undertaken on the monument and the conservation management plan will take place.

Neighbouring communities are encouraged to attend the event – both sides of the Delvin River. Please dress appropriately.

Email info@naulvillage.com to register your interest.